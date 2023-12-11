Intrepid Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intrepid Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. HP makes up about 2.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559,804 shares of company stock valued at $361,660,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

