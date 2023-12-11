Intrepid Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Intrepid Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up about 7.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC owned about 0.20% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $17.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.92%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

