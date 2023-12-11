50,000 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Intrepid Family Office LLC

Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 4.2% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,371 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

