Intrepid Family Office LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Intrepid Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises approximately 6.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SLR Investment worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.25. 141,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

