2,952 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 665,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

