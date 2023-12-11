Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.61. 336,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,333. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

