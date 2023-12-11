United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $9.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $504.17. 117,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,034. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $505.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

