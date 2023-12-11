KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,477. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

