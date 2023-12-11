Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

