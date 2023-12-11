Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H opened at $123.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

