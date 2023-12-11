Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 60 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,370.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,426.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.