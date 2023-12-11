Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 98 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 505,600.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $2,312,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.1 %

ZS stock opened at $203.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $207.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,219,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,453 shares in the company, valued at $38,219,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

