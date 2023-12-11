Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.16 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

