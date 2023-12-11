Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Five Below by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Five Below by 27.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $194.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

