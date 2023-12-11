Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $543.78 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

