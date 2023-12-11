PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $165.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

