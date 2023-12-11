PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PEP opened at $165.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
