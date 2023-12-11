Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

