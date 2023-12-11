Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.7% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

