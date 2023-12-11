Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 6.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $326.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $838.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

