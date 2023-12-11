Daniel James Bertram Purchases 2,750 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$67,045.00.

Daniel James Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel James Bertram acquired 8,850 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$211,069.85.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %

PSK traded down C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,960. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$19.55 and a one year high of C$26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9424349 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.73.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

