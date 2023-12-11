Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Sells C$291,600.00 in Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE SJ traded down C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$78.31. 12,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,634. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.02 and a 1-year high of C$85.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8033999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stella-Jones

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.