ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 5.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the period. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,179. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

