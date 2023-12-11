Kenfarb & CO. Sells 283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kenfarb & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

IJH traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.30. 316,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

