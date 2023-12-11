Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

