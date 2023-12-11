Kenfarb & CO. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,764. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $468.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

