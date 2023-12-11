Kenfarb & CO. Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kenfarb & CO. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises about 1.5% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

