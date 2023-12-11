Kenfarb & CO. Sells 3,350 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $312.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

