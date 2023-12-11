Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 3,797 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Wabash National worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

