NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 851,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.02. 1,326,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,779. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

