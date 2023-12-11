Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,771 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,771 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.01. 16,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,450. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at $571,084,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $15,718,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,500 and have sold 439,376 shares valued at $45,821,410. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.