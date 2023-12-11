Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 999,209 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,209 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Infinera Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 240,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,021. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

