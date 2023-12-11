Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 86,784 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of LivaNova worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,483. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.79 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

