Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Cavco Industries worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,798. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.92 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

