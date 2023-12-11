Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,266 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $1,020,160.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,119,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,074 shares of company stock worth $6,127,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,350. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $996.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

