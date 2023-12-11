Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. TopBuild accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $10,641,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLD traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $320.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.88 and a 52-week high of $323.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

