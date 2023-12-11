Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $27.56 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,924 shares during the period. WNS comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of WNS worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

WNS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

