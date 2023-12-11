Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 618 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $58.72 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

