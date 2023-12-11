General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $252.00 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $254.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

