Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 994,790 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994,790 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 65,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,560. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

