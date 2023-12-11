Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,493 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,100. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

