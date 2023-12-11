Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 65,639 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

