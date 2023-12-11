Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

EXP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.19. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

