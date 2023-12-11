Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.15. 41,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,949. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $767.37 million, a P/E ratio of 128.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

