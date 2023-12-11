Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NXRT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.13. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,369. The company has a market capitalization of $824.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.67%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

