Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 41,446 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,503,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.23. 16,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

