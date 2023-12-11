Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,795 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

IRT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.46. 60,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.