Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,409 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 310.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 219,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 232,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $148,793. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

