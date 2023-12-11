The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after acquiring an additional 224,394 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,742,000 after acquiring an additional 230,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.88.

Macerich Stock Up 0.1 %

Macerich stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,352. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

