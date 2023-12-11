BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $800,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.