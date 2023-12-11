Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $22.17 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

MCK opened at $457.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.